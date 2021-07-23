Police: Cohoes man used pretzels order as ruse to steal lottery tickets

WILTON — A Cohoes man got himself into a knotty situation after being arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets.

Police said 37-year-old Mark E. Hebert entered the Cumberland Farms on Maple Avenue in Wilton on July 7 and ordered two soft pretzels. While the clerk tended to his food order, Hebert is accused of going behind the corner and stealing over $1,000 worth of lottery tickets, according to a news release from state police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hebert left the store without paying for the tickets, police said.

He was identified with the help of security camera footage and arrested on Wednesday.

Hebert was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Hebert is due back in court on Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.