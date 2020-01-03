Police: Cohoes man killed in Northway crash

HALFMOON — A Cohoes man was killed early Friday morning when his vehicle rear-ended another car, causing him to lose control and roll over several times off of the Northway, State Police said.

State Police were called at 12:27 a.m. to an area just south of Exit 8 of the southbound lanes for a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police discovered Rayquan D. Murphy, 24, dead, on the western shoulder of the Northway.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was not injured, was identified as Brittany E. Brooks, 31, of North Bangor in Franklin County, according to the State Police public information website.

Police said the preliminary investigation has determined speed to be a factor. Murphy was traveling south and was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.