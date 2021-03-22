Police: Cohoes man hid crack, heroin in underwear

CHESTER — A Cohoes man was arrested last week after police said they found crack cocaine and heroin in his underwear.

State police stopped 27-year-old Frankie D. Rizzo on the Northway in Chester at about 6:19 p.m. on March 16 for a series of traffic infractions.

During a search of the vehicle and its occupants, troopers located a folded $50 bill containing suspected cocaine residue. They also found a bundle of glassine envelopes containing heroin in Rizzo’s pocket, according to a news release.

Rizzo was arrested and taken to the Chestertown state police station.

A further search revealed that he had about 5 ½ ounces of crack cocaine and 110 glassine envelopes of heroin hidden in his underwear, police said.

Rizzo was charged with second-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell — all felonies.

He was also charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

