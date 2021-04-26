Police: Clinton County man had drugs, fled from traffic stop in Chestertown

CHESTER — A Clinton County man is facing multiple charges after police said he possessed drugs and fled from a traffic stop.

State police stopped 43-year-old Roger Duprey, of Mooers, for a series of traffic infractions as he traveled on the Northway in Chestertown late Thursday morning. While speaking with Duprey, the trooper observed signs of drug possession and started searching the vehicle.

While the trooper was searching, Duprey reentered the car and removed a sunglass case containing a quantity of Suboxone, police said. After the trooper attempted to stop him, Duprey fled on foot. He was caught a short time later.

Police found a quantity of Suboxone and suspected methamphetamine and buprenorphine in the car, as well as drug paraphernalia containing suspect cocaine residue.

A drug recognition expert evaluated Duprey at the scene and found signs of impairment, according to police.

Duprey was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence. He faces three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by drugs, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration — all misdemeanors.

Duprey was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Chester Town Court on a later date.

