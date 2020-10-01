Police: Clifton Park woman drove drunk, causing fatal crash that killed two Cambridge residents

FORT EDWARD — A Clifton Park woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving drunk and causing a fatal crash that killed two Washington County residents in August.

Lindsey Godfrey, 29, was arraigned in Fort Edward Town Court on several charges, including the top count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Authorities say on Aug. 8, Godfrey drove recklessly and while intoxicated while traveling east on state Route 313 in Jackson. She crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle traveling west.

Two of the occupants in that vehicle — 43-year-old Richard Chadwick and his mother-in-law, 77-year-old Alice Hahn — died in the crash.

A third occupant, Chadwick’s wife, Jill Chadwick, was injured.

Godfrey had minor injuries and was treated at Saratoga Hospital. She recently had clavicle surgery from injuries caused by the crash.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said investigators were waiting on toxicology results before deciding on the exact charges.

The top count of the indictment alleges that Godfrey drove recklessly and caused the death of a person, according to Jordan. It carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.