Police: Clifton Park boy, subject of Amber Alert, found safe; Father taken into custody
A boy, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, was found safe late Friday night and the boy’s father was taken into custody, police said.

The Albany Police Department said Gustavo Oliveira, 9, was walking with his father, Nivaldo Oliveira, in the area of Livingston Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany.

The pair were recognized by a community member thanks in part to the Amber Alert issued earlier in the day and authorities were contacted.

The boy’s father, Nivaldo Oliveira, was taken into custody, according to the Albany Police Department.

The day-long search started after Gustavo Oliveria was taken from his Tallow Wood Drive home in Clifton Park at about 1 a.m. Friday.

State police said the boy was found at about 9 p.m.

The Amber Alert was then canceled at 9:36 p.m.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Police issue Amber Alert for child taken from Clifton Park

Gustavo Oliveira

 Courtesy photo
Police seek suspect in child abduction

Nivaldo Oliveira

 Courtesy photo
