Police: Chestertown sex offender arrested for not updating address

CHESTERTOWN — Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender in Chestertown on Wednesday for failing to notify law enforcement agencies of an address change.

Officers from the Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Management Unit carried out a home visit on 41-year-old Thomas I. Holland Jr. on Thursday and discovered he was not living at his Del Culver Road residence.

Holland, a level 3 sex offender, was later discovered living at a different Chestertown residence a short while later and had never notified authorities of the address change, police said.

He was charged with failure to register, a felony.

Holland was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due back in Chestertown Court at a later date.