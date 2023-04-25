CHESTER — A Chestertown man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

State police said Brandon B. Johnson, 49, possessed images consistent with child exploitation. His arrest followed an investigation and the execution of a search warrant at a location in Brant Lake. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Johnson was charged with one felony count of criminal possession of a sexual performance by a child.

He was processed at the state police Chestertown station. Johnson was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Horicon Town Court on May 3.