Police: Chestertown man found in possession of concentrated cannabis

HUDSON FALLS — A Chestertown man faces a felony drug charge for allegedly possessing concentrated cannabis Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop, State Police said.

State Police said Paul Gravatt, 27, was stopped for a series of traffic infractions on Harold Street in the village. During the interview process, a trooper smelled marijuana, police said.

A search was conducted, which yielded approximately 7 grams of concentrated cannabis, police said.

Gravatt was arrested at 3:40 p.m. and charged with fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the State Police public information website.

Gravatt was processed at the Granville barracks and released on an appearance ticket, according to police.

He is due to appear at 9 a.m. July 1 in Kingsbury Town Court.