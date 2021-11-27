 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Chestertown man crashed into patrol car while intoxicated

CHESTER — A Chestertown man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and struck a Warren County Sheriff's patrol car. 

James F. Porter III, 24, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other additional vehicle and traffic violations.

He was traveling south on Landon Road just after 5 a.m., when he crossed a double solid line and hit the patrol vehicle, according to police. There were no injuries reported.

During the investigation, police determined that Porter was intoxicated. He submitted to a chemical breath test and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.23% — nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication. 

Porter was released and is scheduled to appear in Chestertown Town Court at a later date.

James F. Porter III

Porter

 Provided photo
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News