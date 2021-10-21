 Skip to main content
Police: Chester man sold cocaine

CHESTER — A Chester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics to undercover police officers on multiple occasions.

Brandon Jesse Wasson, 28, was arrested on Oct. 14 following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

During the course of the investigation, Wasson sold cocaine to police on multiple occasions, according to a news release.

He was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony. 

Wasson was arraigned in Warren County Court and released. He is scheduled to appear again at a later date. 

Brandon Jesse Wasson

Wasson 
