Police: Chester man did not complete construction job

CHESTER — A Chester man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly not completing a construction job he was paid for in September 2020.

On Monday at 12:57 p.m., state police received a report of a larceny. Police said Timothy M. Brown, 31, was working under the company name Morgan's Property Management and collected $9,000 in return for promised construction services.

The client said Brown failed to start the work in two years and showed no intention of doing so.

Brown was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny and set to be arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court.

