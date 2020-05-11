Police charge Greenfield man in domestic incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating an order of protection and damaging property.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a domestic incident at the Hyspot Mobile Home Park just before noon on Sunday. Ford T. Fafard, 20, is accused of intentionally damaging property belong to another person and violating an order of protection that prohibited him from having contact with two people at the residence.

Fafard was charged three felonies including two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and one count of aggravated family offense. He also faces a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Fafard was arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and released on his own recognizance to return to court at a later date.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.