Police: Cashier stole more $3,000 from The Deli and Meat Store of the North in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — A local woman is facing a pair of felony charges for allegedly stealing from a local business and falsifying business records.

The arrest stems from a report received last December by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office that an employee had been stealing money from the The Deli and Meat Store of the North.

An investigation reveled that Jodi L. Rivett, 47, stole more than $3,000 while working as a cashier at the business between September and December, according to police.

She allegedly deleted business records to conceal her crimes.

Rivett was charged with felony grand larceny and falsifying business records.

She was arraigned in Warrensburg Town Court and released, pending a future court date.