 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Cambridge woman facing felony charges following July incident
0 comments

Police: Cambridge woman facing felony charges following July incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITE CREEK — A Cambridge woman is facing felony charges for allegedly causing more than $250 in property damage in July.

Haley M. Martin, 21, was arrested after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office determined she caused more than $250 in damage on July 9 at a property located along Route 68.

Haley M. Martin

Martin 

She was charged with criminal mischief, a felony.

Martin was issued an appearance ticket and released. She is due back in White Creek Town Court at a later date. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News