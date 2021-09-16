Police: Cambridge woman facing felony charges following July incident

WHITE CREEK — A Cambridge woman is facing felony charges for allegedly causing more than $250 in property damage in July.

Haley M. Martin, 21, was arrested after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office determined she caused more than $250 in damage on July 9 at a property located along Route 68.

She was charged with criminal mischief, a felony.

Martin was issued an appearance ticket and released. She is due back in White Creek Town Court at a later date.