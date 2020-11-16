Police: Cambridge woman drove drunk, crashed car into house

QUEENSBURY — Police arrested a Cambridge woman on Sunday for allegedly driving drunk and driving her car into a house.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident in which a house and a parked van had been struck. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

While heading to the scene, the officers observed a vehicle with extensive damage. Police determined that the driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Shelbe S. Teal, was intoxicated and her vehicle was involved in the accident.

Teal submitted a breath test, which had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15%. She was charged with DWI and issued tickets for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and having an uninsured motor vehicle.

Teal was released and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Police did not disclose where the accident occurred.