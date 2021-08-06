 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Cambridge man sexually abused three children under age 11
0 comments

Police: Cambridge man sexually abused three children under age 11

{{featured_button_text}}
Trevor D. Hunt

Hunt

 Provided photo

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was arrested after police said he sexually abused three children.

Trevor D. Hunt, 41, was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree sexual abuse. Hunt is accused of sexually abusing three children, all of whom were under the age of 11 at the time of the abuse, according to a news release from state police.

Police believe the alleged abuse took place more than 10 years ago when he resided in the town of Cambridge and in the village of Hoosick Falls.

Hunt was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was sent to Washington County Jail without bail and is due back in Jackson Town Court on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

State police are currently investigating the possibility of additional victims. Hunt is also known to have lived in Bennington, Vermont and Sanford, Maine.

People with information are asked to call New York State Police at 518-583-7000 or the Hoosick Falls Police Department at 518-686-7900 or by sending an email to the chief at RAshe11@hotmail.com .

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thai penguins keep fit during lockdown

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News