Police: Cambridge man fired shots that struck neighboring home

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man is facing charges after police said he fired a gun and struck a neighboring home.

State police responded to the area of Perry Lane in Cambridge just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 for a report of shots fired. The investigation determined that Lucas R. Spellman, 35, was target shooting in the area at the time of the incident.

With the assistance of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, police determined that rounds fired by Spellman struck and entered a neighboring home that was occupied at the time.

No one was injured, but there was some damage to the house.

Spellman turned himself in to the state police Greenwich station on Nov. 23. He was charged with misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released. Spellman is due back in Cambridge Town Court on Dec. 20.