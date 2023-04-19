SALEM — A Cambridge man was arrested on April 7 for allegedly driving while intoxicated and without a license.
State police stopped a vehicle on Route 64 in Salem for multiple traffic violations. The driver was identified as 61-year-old Eric E. Roewer. He was found not to have a valid driver’s license because of a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years.
Roewer was charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. He was transported to the Greenwich state police station, where he recorded a 0.09% blood alcohol concentration.