Police: Cambridge man drove drunk and with revoked license

GREENWICH — A Cambridge man was arrested Sunday on felony charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State Police stopped 28-year-old Jacob J. Dyke for a traffic violation on Sunday at 7 p.m. as he traveled on Eagleville Road in the town of Jackson. The trooper spoke with Dyke and detected an odor of alcohol on his breath, police said.

He then failed field sobriety tests, police said, noting that Dyke was also driving with a revoked license.

Dyke was arrested and transported to the State Police station in Greenwich, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%, which is over the 0.08% threshold for DWI.

Dyke was charged with felony counts of aggravated DWI with two prior convictions, facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor using a vehicle without an interlock device.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Jackson Town Court on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.