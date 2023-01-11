Police: Cambridge man crashed stolen vehicle

BRUNSWICK — A Cambridge man was arrested after state police said he crashed a stolen vehicle.

Troopers located a vehicle on Hoosick Road in Brunswick on Tuesday at about 5:21 p.m. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Bennington, Vermont just hours prior. When they attempted to stop the vehicle from being driven by 43-year-old Joseph M. Brandmeyer, he allegedly fled.

Brandmeyer then crashed into another car on Hoosick Street near the intersection with 21st Street in Troy, according to a news release.

When he was taken into custody, police said he had drugs in his possession.

Brandmeyer was treated at Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries following the crash.

He was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree reckless endangerment. Brandmeyer is also facing misdemeanors of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Brunswick Town Court and sent without bail to Rensselaer County Jail.