Police: Cambridge man arrested for not completing construction

EASTON — A Cambridge man was arrested after allegedly failing to complete construction work after the customer paid a deposit.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Craig M. Reynolds, 30, on Dec. 12 after investigation into an October complaint. 

According to police, they received a report that Reynolds entered into a construction contract with the victim in the case and was paid over $3,000 as a down payment for the work, but did not complete it after receiving the funds.

Reynolds was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny and turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Easton Town Court.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket.

