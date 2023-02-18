CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was arrested on Saturday after a 6-month-old child was hit with a flat screen television during a domestic incident.

Trent E. Hamilton, 24, was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanors of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release.

Cambridge-Greenwich Police said the child was struck in the head with the TV as a result of the incident between Hamilton and his girlfriend.

The child was evaluated at Albany Medical Center and later released.

Police said Trenton fled the scene before officers arrived and later turned himself in.

He was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released.