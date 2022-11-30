Police: Bus aide showed nude photo to students

On Nov. 23 at 11:13 a.m., police received a complaint that a child was shown inappropriate photographs while riding a school bus.

The investigation determined Cook was employed by Durrin Inc. Transportation Services as a bus aide. The transportation company was hired to transport children from Saratoga County to a school in Albany County.

While working, police said she showed a child nude pictures of herself and others on a cellphone.

She was arrested and processed in Clifton Park, where she was issued an appearance ticket for Corinth Town Court on Dec. 20 and released.