Police: Buffalo man charged with rape of 14-year-old

HAMPTON — A Buffalo man is facing rape charges after an alleged sexual encounter with a 14-year-old.

State police this week arrested Michael E. Pierce, 20, after they were notified on Sunday about the alleged encounter involving a 14-year-old victim from Hampton.

Pierce contacted the victim on social media before traveling to the Washington County town, where he "engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim," according to police.

Pierce was arrested by state police while in custody of the Washington County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges, according to police.

He was charged with second-degree rape, a felony.

Pierce was arraigned in Fort Edward Town Court and was sent to Washington County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.