 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Brooklyn man had 200 pounds of pot

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Brooklyn man was arrested in a traffic stop Friday for possessing over 200 pounds of marijuana, police said.

State police pulled over Harlon K. Feferbaum, 39, in the southbound lane of the Northway at Exit 18 for vehicle and traffic violations. After searching the vehicle, troopers found several large hockey-style bags containing the drug, police said.

Feferbaum was charged with felony first-degree possession of cannabis.

Last year, New York decriminalized marijuana and allowed people to possess up to 3 ounces of the drug.

The state is in the process of awarding licenses for businesses to sell marijuana.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman charged with welfare fraud

Woman charged with welfare fraud

A Mechanicville woman has been charged with welfare fraud after police say she was receiving benefits she was ineligible for in Washington County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News