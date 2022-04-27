Police: Brooklyn man had 200 pounds of pot

QUEENSBURY — A Brooklyn man was arrested in a traffic stop Friday for possessing over 200 pounds of marijuana, police said.

State police pulled over Harlon K. Feferbaum, 39, in the southbound lane of the Northway at Exit 18 for vehicle and traffic violations. After searching the vehicle, troopers found several large hockey-style bags containing the drug, police said.

Feferbaum was charged with felony first-degree possession of cannabis.

Last year, New York decriminalized marijuana and allowed people to possess up to 3 ounces of the drug.

The state is in the process of awarding licenses for businesses to sell marijuana.

