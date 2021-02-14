Police: Bronx man stole cellphone, tried to assault victim

WILTON — A Bronx man was arrested on Saturday after police said he stole a person’s cellphone.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office investigated an assault complaint on Corinth Mountain Road at about 4:20 p.m. in the town of Wilton. Jonathan D. Cain, 25, is accused of using physical force to steal the phone and intentionally tried to cause physical injury to the victim, according to a news release.

Cain was charged with felony counts of third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor third-degree assault.

He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and released to pretrial services. He is due to appear in Wilton Town Court at a later date.