Police: Bronx man had cocaine in vehicle

WILTON — A Bronx man was arrested Saturday on a cocaine possession charge.
State Police located a disabled vehicle on the northbound lane of the Northway in Wilton just before 5 p.m. While speaking with the driver, 52-year-old Vohn I. Clifford, a trooper observed signs of drug use. Clifford allegedly had 1.58 grams of cocaine in his possession when police searched, police said.
Clifford was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and issued an appearance ticket for Wilton Town Court on June 9.
