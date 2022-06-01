Police: Bolton man sexually abused child younger than 11

WARRENSBURG — A Bolton man has been arrested after state police said he sexually abused a child younger than 11.

Aaron C. Emerson, 34, is accused of abusing the child while at a residence in Warrensburg. He knew the victim, police said. The alleged incident took place on April 19.

Emerson was charged on May 11 with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Warrensburg Town Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.

