 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Bolton man sexually abused child younger than 11

  • 0
Aaron C. Emerson

Emerson

 Provided photo

WARRENSBURG — A Bolton man has been arrested after state police said he sexually abused a child younger than 11.

Aaron C. Emerson, 34, is accused of abusing the child while at a residence in Warrensburg. He knew the victim, police said. The alleged incident took place on April 19.

Emerson was charged on May 11 with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Warrensburg Town Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are closer to understanding why yawns are contagious

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News