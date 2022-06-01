Police: Bolton man sexually abused child younger than 11

WARRENSBURG — A Bolton man has been arrested after state police said he sexually abused a child younger than 11.
Aaron C. Emerson, 34, is accused of abusing the child while at a residence in Warrensburg. He knew the victim, police said. The alleged incident took place on April 19.
Emerson was charged on May 11 with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Warrensburg Town Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today