Police: Bolton man fired gun at person

BOLTON — A Bolton man was arrested on Sunday after police said he fired a gun at a person driving a four-wheeler near his property.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to 10 River Lane for a 911 call regarding a man firing a gun at another person. The investigation determined that Christopher G. Sprague II, 53, of 10 River Lane, fired a shotgun from his driveway, according to a news release.

Sprague was acquainted with the person. No one was injured as a result of the incident, police said.

Sprague was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

The investigation and arrest was handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Patrol Division.

