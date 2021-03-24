 Skip to main content
Police: Bolton man drove drunk, without a license
Police: Bolton man drove drunk, without a license

BOLTON — A Bolton man was arrested on Monday after police said he drove drunk and without a valid license.

State police stopped Scott P. Thieverge, 53, at about 9:15 p.m. on State Route 9R for a traffic infraction. While speaking with Thieverge, the trooper observed signs of possible intoxication.

Thieverge was arrested and taken to the Chestertown police station. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13%, police said.

Thieverge was charged with first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor DWI and vehicle and traffic violations. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Bolton Town Court on April 14.

