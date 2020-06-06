Police: Bolton man drove drunk, fled crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — A Bolton man is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a property damage accident in Lake George.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 6:15 p.m. on Friday for a crash that occurred on Canada Street in front of Shepard Park. The vehicle left the scene and was traveling north on Canada Street, according to a news release.

Patrol officers located the vehicle a short distance away and stopped it. Officers determined that the driver, 61-year-old Brian Allen, was driving while intoxicated. He later submitted a breath test, which had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21.

Allen was charged with aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Lake George Town Court at a later date.