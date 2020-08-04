You are the owner of this article.
Police: Bolton man displayed gun during argument over boat rental
BOLTON — A Bolton man was arrested Sunday for allegedly displaying a shotgun during an argument over a reservation at a boat rental.

Robert A. Parrotta, 70, is accused of displaying the gun during the dispute, which occurred at about 3:20 p.m. at Captain Bob’s Boat Rentals in Bolton, according to State Police.

Parrotta was charged with misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Bolton Town Court on Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.

