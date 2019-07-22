MAYFIELD — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered on Monday from Great Sacandaga Lake, according to State Police.
Search efforts were conducted throughout Sunday before ceasing for the night after a report of a man went missing while swimming off a boat at about 9 p.m. Saturday night near the Northhampton Campground boat launch.
The State Police Underwater Recovery Team conducted the search and were assisted by the Department of Environmental Conservation, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and several fire departments, according to the release.
The identity of the man will be released once the family is notified, according to police via The Post-Star's media partner WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13.
