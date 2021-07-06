Police: Boat crash death on Saratoga County is a criminal investigation

MALTA — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a Ballston Spa man's death on Sunday in a boat crash on Saratoga Lake is being treated as a criminal investigation.

Ian Gerber, 20, was found dead after police responded to the crash at about 7 p.m.

Police said they are waiting for toxicology results, forensic reports and other information. Investigators are confident that all vessels and people involved in the crash have been identified and interviewed, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said “to protect the integrity of the investigation,” it will not give further updates until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact Investigator R. Zalucky at rzalucky@saratogacountyny.gov or Inv. Matt Robinson at mrobinson@saratogacountyny.gov

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Malta Ridge Fire, New York State Park Police and Malta-Stillwater EMS.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

