Police blotter

Spa City man sentenced for rape

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years in prison for raping a child younger than 13.

Kurtis R. Patterson, 22, was arrested on March 15 after police said he had sexual intercourse and sexual contact with the person, who is an acquaintance of his.

The incident took place in Saratoga Springs.

Patterson pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in August. He also was sentenced to 20 years of post-release supervision.

Area man charged with

DWI

LAKE GEORGE — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he drove at almost four times the legal limit for intoxication.

State police received a call at about 2:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle off the road between exits 22 and 23 of the Northway in the town of Lake George.

Police found the vehicle and charged the driver, 31-year-old Craig Fortune, with felony counts of driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated DWI.

Fortune had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.31%, police said. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Fortune is due back in Lake George Town Court on Nov. 11.

LG man charged with assault

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.

Roarke Shea, 36, is accused of getting into a verbal argument with the victim and then striking the person in the head, police said.

Shea was charged with a felony count of aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was sent to Warren County Jail.