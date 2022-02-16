Police blotter

Woman gets probation for tax fraud

ALBANY — A Burnt Hills woman was sentenced on Wednesday to one year of probation following her conviction on two counts of filing false tax returns.

Elizabeth Doyle, 49, must also pay restitution in the amount of $94,522 and a $7,500 fine.

Her conviction is related to business income she earned through a Saratoga County company that places home health care aides in patients’ homes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albany. The company was sold to Doyle by Betty Marriot, 71, of Gansevoort, in 2016.

The news release said that Doyle admitted to filing materially false tax returns in 2016 and 2017 that underreported income totaling $647,263. The government reported a loss of at least $94,522 as a result.

Doyle also filed false tax returns and was sentenced on Oct. 21 to a year of probation. She was also ordered to pay $280,413 in restitution and a fine of $7,500.

Both of these cases were investigated by Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Emily Powers, assistant U.S. attorney.

Cops: Parents skied with child in car

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Two parents are accused of leaving a 2-year-old in a car when temperatures were below freezing while they skied at a Vermont resort where they also worked.

Killington police received a report of a child left alone in a car on Feb. 8 and stopped a couple while they were driving away from the Killington Resort, WCAX-TV reported Wednesday.

Police said they eventually admitted they had left the child in the car while they skied and said they checked on the child after each run. Police said ski resort records show they rode the ski lift ten times and that it was 28 degrees Fahrenheit and windy outside.

Both parents were charged with cruelty to a child and one was also charged with a DUI, the television station reported.

Police told the broadcaster that child welfare agencies in Vermont and New York are aware of the charges.

Messages were left with the Rutland Superior Court, state attorney and public defenders offices for information about an attorney representing the two adults.

Girl found hidden in Saugerties homeA 6-year-old girl who disappeared in 2019 was found Monday hidden under a staircase with her biological mother in upstate New York.

Paislee Shultis was discovered huddled with Kimberly Cooper in the “Harry Potter”-esque hiding spot in Saugerties, police said. Paislee’s grandfather owns the home where she was found, and her biological father Kirk Shultis Jr. was also arrested Monday at the scene.

Police said Shultis Jr., 32, and Cooper, 33, lost legal custody of Paislee and her older sister in 2019. But when officers went to pick up the children in Tompkins County, Paislee’s older sister was at school but Paislee herself had disappeared.

Cops had long suspected that Paislee was being hidden at 57-year-old Kirk Shultis Sr.’s house on Fawn Road in Saugerties, about 35 miles south of Albany. But all previous searches of the home came up empty, with varying degrees of cooperation from the Shultis family. The family consistently denied that Paislee was there.

Things went differently Monday because of eagle-eyed Detective Erik Thiele, police said. Thiele was the one who noticed an odd shape to a staircase leading from the back of the house into the basement.

Thiele shined a light into the stairs and saw a blanket between the slats, cops said. Officers removed several stairs and discovered Paislee and Cooper in a tiny “small, cold and wet” makeshift room.

Cops said Paislee met with medical personnel and was “released in good health.” The little girl was reunited with her older sister and her unidentified legal guardian.

Shultis Sr., Shultis Jr. and Cooper were all charged with felony custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.