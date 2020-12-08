Police: Be on the lookout for Hudson Falls sexual assault suspect

HUDSON FALLS — After responding to five incidents of sexual assault since Oct. 1, police are warning residents to remain vigilant and asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Hudson Falls Police Department has responded to five incidents of sexual assault since October in the southern portion of the village in which women were allegedly grabbed or slapped in their intimate areas, according to a news release.

In each incident, the suspect — identified only as a white male standing between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall — is said to have approached women who are either walking or jogging alone.

On two separate occasions, the suspect exposed himself before fleeing the area, police said.

The incidents are said to have occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 29 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Police did not provide any additional details, citing ongoing investigations into each incident, but said the information was being released "in an effort to advise women who are walking or exercising in the area to maintain awareness of their surroundings."

The department is asking residents to review security camera footage for suspicious activity.