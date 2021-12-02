Police: Ballston Spa man threatened to set Washington County building on fire

FORT EDWARD — A Ballston Spa man was charged Thursday with a felony in connection with threats made involving the Washington County Municipal Center.

Shawn P. Carr Sr., 34, made a post on social media where he made threats on Wednesday to set the Washington County building on fire and shoot anyone who escaped the building, according to police.

He was charged with second-degree falsely reporting an incident.

Police said Carr was unhappy with a decision made in relation to child support that he owes.

Carr was processed and held for arraignment. He was released after arraignment pending a future appearance in Fort Edward Town Court.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office made the arrest and was assisted by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.