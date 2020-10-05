 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Ballston Spa man stole, cashed over $6,900 worth of checks
0 comments

Police: Ballston Spa man stole, cashed over $6,900 worth of checks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENFIELD — Police arrested a Ballston Spa man on Saturday for allegedly stealing checks.

Leslie F. Allen Jr. 39, of 6010 County Farm Road, is accused of stealing a total of 34 checks from a Greenfield resident between January and May 2020.

The checks were forged and cashed against the victim’s account. Allen allegedly stole a total of $6,942, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. He was sent to Saratoga County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Police said the investigation is continuing and an additional arrest is likely in the case.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News