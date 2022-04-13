 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Ballston Spa man stole car

  • 0

LATHAM — A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he stole a vehicle.

Just after 10 a.m., a Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen from Saratoga Springs about 20 minutes earlier traveling south on the Northway. The deputy followed the vehicle and subsequently stopped and arrested the driver in the Hannaford parking lot of Latham Farms, according to a news release.

Joshua A. Salak, 35, was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Pink Moon on April 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News