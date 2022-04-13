Police: Ballston Spa man stole car

LATHAM — A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he stole a vehicle.
Just after 10 a.m., a Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen from Saratoga Springs about 20 minutes earlier traveling south on the Northway. The deputy followed the vehicle and subsequently stopped and arrested the driver in the Hannaford parking lot of Latham Farms, according to a news release.
Joshua A. Salak, 35, was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond.