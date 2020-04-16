Police: Ballston Spa man possessed about 35 grams of cocaine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MALTA — A Ballston Spa man faces more than a handful of charges after an erratic driving complaint lead to a traffic stop and subsequent search of his vehicle, which yielded a large amount of cocaine, State Police said.

State Police said they received the complaint shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday night near the Thaddeus Kosciusko Bridge of a driver headed northbound.

Police said they observed several vehicle and traffic infractions and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver, identified as Bryan E. Gailor, 41, allegedly sped away from the trooper attempting the stop and eventually pulled over to start an investigation.

Police determined Gailor was allegedly operating on a suspended license and was also in possession of approximately 35 grams of cocaine. He was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and found to be impaired, police said.