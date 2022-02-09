Police: Ballston Spa man possessed 11 grams of cocaine

LAKE GEORGE — A Ballston Spa man was arrested after state police responded to a welfare check at a Mobil station on state Route 9N on Monday.

Alex A. Stivale, 30, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, as well as seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Police said that when the trooper arrived on the scene, they observed Strivale asleep behind the wheel of a parked car in front of a gas pump. After speaking with Strivale, the trooper found that he did not have a license and was wanted on a warrant from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Strivale was found to be in possession of more than 11 grams of cocaine, a quantity of clonazepam and drug paraphernalia, according to police. He was taken into custody and transported to the state police station in Wilton.

Strivale was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and is due back on a later date.

