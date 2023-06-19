SARATOGA SPRINGS — State police arrested a Ballston man on Sunday for allegedly jumping on vehicles at Saratoga Spa State Park and damaging them.
At about 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Saratoga Spa State Park for reports of an individual damaging parked vehicles in the area of North South Road. Troopers and Park Police took Scott M. Bullard, 24, into custody at the scene. The investigation determined Bullard damaged 18 parked vehicles by standing and jumping on them. No one was injured during the incident.
Bullard was charged with 18 counts of third-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to the state police Wilton station for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for Saratoga Springs City Court on July 5 and released.