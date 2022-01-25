Police arrest two sex offenders for allegedly failing to meet requirements

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two sex offenders recently for allegedly failing to comply with state requirements.

Brian Barton, 26, of Queensbury was charged with two felony counts of failure to register or verify as part of his requirements as a sex offender. Police said he had unregistered Facebook and Snapchat social media accounts.

Barton is on the sex offender registry as a result of a sexual misconduct conviction in 2020 in Warren County Court.

Barton was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Jan. 31 for violating the terms and conditions of release under parole and community supervision.

Police also have arrested 36-year-old Timothy J. Harvey for allegedly failing to update his photo every 3 years as required. He was arraigned at Queensbury Town Court and returned to Saratoga County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges. No hometown was given for Harvey.

Both Barton and Harvey are Level 1 offenders, which is deemed the lowest risk of reoffending.

