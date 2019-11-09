{{featured_button_text}}
QUEENSBURY — Two New York City men were arrested early Saturday in Queensbury on charges related to the possession and sale of narcotics, according to New York State Police.

Carlos J. Reyes, 42, of Brooklyn, and Luciann Homer, 38, of the Bronx, were arrested at 3 a.m. on Route 149 in Queensbury, police said.

Reyes, charged with one count of felony criminal possession of cocaine, one count of felony narcotics with intent to sell and four counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, was held, according to police.

Homer, charged with one count of felony narcotics with intent to sell, one count of felony criminal possession of narcotics contraband and two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, was also held, police said. 

