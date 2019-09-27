{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — Police arrested Erin P. Fleming, 43, of Thurman, after an investigation found she was wanted in Pennsylvania regarding an impaired driving and assault incident, according to a release from Warren County Sheriff's Office. 

Authorities said they responded to a call from The Sagamore resort early Friday morning of an intoxicated person refusing to leave the establishment. 

After police arrived, they held Fleming as a fugitive from justice at the Warren County Correctional Facility pending extradition by Chester County Pennsylvania.

