BOLTON — Police arrested Erin P. Fleming, 43, of Thurman, after an investigation found she was wanted in Pennsylvania regarding an impaired driving and assault incident, according to a release from Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said they responded to a call from The Sagamore resort early Friday morning of an intoxicated person refusing to leave the establishment.
After police arrived, they held Fleming as a fugitive from justice at the Warren County Correctional Facility pending extradition by Chester County Pennsylvania.
