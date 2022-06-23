Police arrest three in Corinth in connection with crack sales

CORINTH — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested three Corinth residents on Wednesday in connection with the sale of crack cocaine.

A search warrant was executed by the Sheriff's Office Special Operations Team at 109 Comstock Road after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in the county.

Three suspects — Thomas A. Allen, 33, Kayla J. Allen, 30, and Erica B. Shippee, 35 — were located in the residence.

Police said that Thomas and Kayla Allen had active warrants, while Shippee is currently on parole. Scales, packaging material and quantities of crack cocaine were seized as a result of the investigation, according to police.

Thomas Allen was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of first-degree criminal nuisance, which are all felonies.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of third degree bail jumping and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Allen faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal nuisance and misdemeanor charges of third-degree bail jumping and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Shippee is charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Police said Thomas and Kayla Allen were arraigned in Corinth Town Court, where bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond and $100,000 partially secured bond. They both were sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, pending further action on the matter.

Shippee was given a ticket to appear in Corinth Town Court at a later date.