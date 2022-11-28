 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest seven in South Glens Falls drug bust

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Saratoga County authorities have arrested seven people on narcotics charges at one location in South Glens Falls following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking.

Caitlin M. Pruess

Caitlin Pruess, 30, of Ferry Boulevard, South Glens Falls, along with Zachary King, 33, also of Ferry Boulevard, South Glens Falls, Brendan Pulica, 38, of Cloverleaf Drive, Warrensburg, Bobbie Demgerd, 42, of Warren Street, Glens Falls, Patricia Sexton, 37, of Warren Street, Glens Falls, Rachel Cenate, 31, of Mohegan Terrace, Hudson Falls, and Auriel Daad, 30, of Alden Avenue, Warrensburg, were located within a residence of 42 Ferry St. in South Glens Falls and arrested on Wednesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. 

A search warrant was executed by the Sheriff’s Office's Special Operations Team, Narcotics Unit, and South Glens Falls Police Department.

Zachary E. King

Pruess is accused of possessing and selling quantities of crack/cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County. 

Brendan J. Pulica

Scales, packaging material, quantities of fentanyl, crack/cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, oxycodone and a shotgun were seized, police said. 

Bobbie J. Demgerd

All were charged with felonies consisting of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third, fifth, and seventh degrees. Misdemeanor charges of criminally using drug paraphernalia were also among the charges for all.

Patricia P. Sexton

Pruess was charged with four felony counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Rachel N. Cenate

All except Pulica and Cenate were arraigned and released on their own recognizance and are due in Moreau Town Court at a later date. Pulica and Cenate were sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of cash bail/bond.

Auriel B. Daab

Caton Deuso is a staff reporter that covers Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and can be reached at 518-742-3224 or 518-338-2046.

