Police arrest man twice in one day for DWI

Man arrested twice in one day

WILTON — State police arrested a Hadley man twice in one day for drunken driving.

Jeffrey R. Nadeau, 37, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations, according to a news release.

At 9:16 a.m. Oct. 13, police responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth for reports of a pickup truck off the roadway. The vehicle had struck a utility pole.

Nadeau was found in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, police said. He was arrested and taken to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where he recorded a 0.17% blood alcohol content, more than double the 0.08% threshold for intoxication, according to authorities.

Nadeau was issued tickets, police said. He was released to a sober party and is due back in Corinth Town Court on Nov. 1.

At 4:36 p.m. on the same day, police responded to Gailor Road in Wilton to reports of an SUV partially in the road with the operator slumped behind the wheel, police said. Troopers arrived and found Nadeau asleep in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle, according to police.

Nadeau was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was taken to the state police station, where he recorded a 0.13% blood alcohol content, police said.

Nadeau was issued tickets to return to Wilton Town Court on Nov. 8 and he was released to a sober party, police said.